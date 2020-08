Hornets suspend radio announcer John Focke after he tweeted racial slur instead of 'Nuggets' Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Hornets radio announcer John Focke has been suspended after he included a racial slur in a tweet. Focke said he meant to write "Nuggets" but mistyped.

