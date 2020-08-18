Global  
 

Colin Cowherd talks Game 1 of Lakers – Trail Blazers series: ‘We got a real battle on our hands’

Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Colin Cowherd talks Game 1 of Lakers – Trail Blazers series: ‘We got a real battle on our hands’The Portland Trail Blazers have fought their way to the playoffs, and tonight they will face the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 of the series. Colin Cowherd believes this is as good as a first round matchup gets, with star players like Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum facing off against LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Hear why Colin think we've got a real battle on our hands for Game 1 of this series.
