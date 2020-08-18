Colin Cowherd talks Game 1 of Lakers – Trail Blazers series: ‘We got a real battle on our hands’
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () The Portland Trail Blazers have fought their way to the playoffs, and tonight they will face the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 of the series. Colin Cowherd believes this is as good as a first round matchup gets, with star players like Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum facing off against LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Hear why Colin think we've got a real battle on our hands for Game 1 of this series.
The Portland Trail Blazers have fought their way to the playoffs, and tonight they will face the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 of the series. Colin Cowherd believes this is as good as a first round matchup gets, with star players like Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum facing off against LeBron James...
The Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors will face off again for Game 2 of their series in the Orlando Bubble, and after their Game 1 win, the Raptors are highly favored to end Nets' playoff run. Clay..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:05Published
Back by popular demand, Colin Cowherd picks NBA champion using the 'Face Bracket'. Based on the best player on each team, Colin decides who belongs on top. Hear where players like LeBron James, Kawhi..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:05Published