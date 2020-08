You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Patanjali to sponsor IPL | Baba Ramdev's company to bid for title sponsor | Oneindia News



After Chinese company VIVO pulled out of the IPL title sponsorship for 2020, now Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is condiering to bid for the title. If Patanjali clinches the spot, it could be a significant.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:13 Published 1 week ago IPL 2020: BCCI, Vivo suspend title sponsorship | Oneindia News



IPL 2020: BCCI, Vivo suspend title sponsorship Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:59 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources IPL 2020 still having Chinese connections with Dream XI title sponsorship? Dream XI will now be the title sponsors for IPL but there are whispers that Tencent, that have invested in the company are from China and that has not pleased...

DNA 35 minutes ago





Tweets about this