Former Winnipeg Jets star Dale Hawerchuk dies of cancer

CBC.ca Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Hockey Hall of Famer and former Winnipeg Jets star Dale Hawerchuk has died after a battle with stomach cancer.
