Colin Cowherd talks Game 1 of Lakers - Trail Blazers series: 'We got a real battle on our hands'



The Portland Trail Blazers have fought their way to the playoffs, and tonight they will face the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 of the series. Colin Cowherd believes this is as good as a first round.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:00 Published 8 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron winning the NBA Finals in the Bubble will be his 'greatest challenge' to date



LeBron James has already said his first-round matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers won’t be a walk in the park. And if the Los Angeles Lakers get past Portland, he doesn’t see things getting.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:58 Published 9 hours ago