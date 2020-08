AFL: Elijah Taylor's girlfriend breaks her silence over quarantine breach Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Elijah Taylor's girlfriend has spoken out about her rendezvous to see her man inside Sydney's quarantine zone in Western Australia on Friday night.Taylor, 19, was part way through a 14-day isolation with teammates at the Joondalup... Elijah Taylor's girlfriend has spoken out about her rendezvous to see her man inside Sydney's quarantine zone in Western Australia on Friday night.Taylor, 19, was part way through a 14-day isolation with teammates at the Joondalup... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'They let us down': WA premier unhappy with Swans, AFL after hub breach Elijah Taylor was aware he was breaking strict quarantine rules when he brought his partner into Sydney's training hub, chief executive Tom Harley says.

Sydney Morning Herald 3 days ago





Tweets about this