PSG reaching Champions League final ´a dream´ – Al-Khelaifi

Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was left struggling for words after the club achieved their dream of reaching a first Champions League final. PSG eased past RB Leipzig 3-0 in Tuesday’s semi-final thanks to goals from Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat in Lisbon. Marquinhos put PSG ahead in the 11th minute, powerfully meeting […]
News video: Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League 00:39

 Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after they imploded late onthanks to Raheem Sterling’s astonishing miss. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled...

PSG wait on Mbappe fitness for CL semi-final [Video]

PSG wait on Mbappe fitness for CL semi-final

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel admits he is not yet sure if Kylian Mbappe will be fit enough to start against RB Leipzig in their Champions League semi-final.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon [Video]

Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon

Manchester City and Lyon go head to head in Friday's Champions League quarter-final. City are the only UK club left in the competition.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final [Video]

Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final

Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon. Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

