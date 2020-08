Flames on the brink of elimination after Klingberg's wrister decides Game 5 for Stars Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Dallas Stars beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 Tuesday to push them to the brink of elimination in the NHL playoffs. Stars defenceman John Klingberg fired a wrist shot from the blue line through traffic that beat goaltender Cam Talbot high on the short side, breaking a 1-1 deadlock early in the third.