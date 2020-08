Rockets' James Harden scores 37 in win over Thunder: 'As crazy as it sounds, we can be way better' Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Five takeaways from Rockets-Thunder Game 1, from Eric Gordon's offensive production to Oklahoma City's lagging defense.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dustin Garner RT @Jonathan_Feigen: Morey in today's story: “If people just focused on (Harden's) defense now and hadn’t had the overhang of what their be… 1 day ago