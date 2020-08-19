NBA playoff bracket 2020: TV schedule, updating scores and results, start time, live stream for every series

Getting Ready for Return of Live Sports: Turner’s Frank Wall
Live sports showcase linear TV's ability to deliver mass awareness for brands, making their absence during the past few months of the coronavirus pandemic even more dramatic for advertisers. With the..
