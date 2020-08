Toronto 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps: Piatti stars at BMO Field Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Pablo Piatti guided Toronto to a 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS on Tuesday. Piatti opened his MLS account with a double before Nick DeLeon’s late goal at BMO Field as Toronto moved within a point of Eastern Conference leaders Columbus Crew. The former Espanyol and Valencia attacker arrived at Toronto in February and […] 👓 View full article

