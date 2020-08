chills RT @brfootball: OFFICIAL: David Silva signs for Real Sociedad after his Manchester City contract expired 😱 https://t.co/12BiIzdmtS 7 seconds ago " Rio " RT @bernardooooV3: So just because David Silva doesn’t have an Agueroooo moment, we should overlook his 10 years of consistent masterclasse… 2 minutes ago Poii RT @FootballFactly: Manchester City paid tribute to David Silva by placing 65 boots on the same places as he gave assists from! https://t.… 21 minutes ago AK Football Academy.. RT @SkySportsPL: Manchester City are set to unveil statues of David Silva and Vincent Kompany next year...🔵🗿 26 minutes ago Shah Fikry 🇲🇾 RT @DeadlineDayLive: 📝 DEAL DONE: Real Sociedad have confirmed the signing of David Silva from Manchester City. He was expected to join La… 1 hour ago Abbas uba RT @todayng: Manchester City hero David Silva joins Real Sociedad https://t.co/AdKOKtwSLz 1 hour ago muhd hafiz RT @Football_TaIk: Manchester City have announced that a statue of David Silva will be built outside the Etihad and unveiled in 2021. https… 1 hour ago TODAY Manchester City hero David Silva joins Real Sociedad https://t.co/AdKOKtwSLz 1 hour ago