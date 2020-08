Staring elimination in the face, Capitals launch comeback to live another day Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Alex Ovechkin scored twice, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period, as Washington rallied from two goals down to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 Tuesday night and avoid a sweep in their first-round series. 👓 View full article

