Everton set to land £25m Abdoulaye Doucoure with Watford ready to sell quickly Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Watford could be forced to sell several of their big names this summer after being relegated from the Premier League and Abdoulaye Doucoure is being linked with a move to Everton Watford could be forced to sell several of their big names this summer after being relegated from the Premier League and Abdoulaye Doucoure is being linked with a move to Everton 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this