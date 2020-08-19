Tour de France 2020: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas left out of Ineos team
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas will play no part in the 2020 Tour de France after being omitted from the Ineos team. Instead the reigning champion Egan Bernal will lead the team alongside Richard Carapaz, the 27-year-old signed from Movistar who won last year's Giro d'Italia.
