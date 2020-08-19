Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tour de France 2020: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas left out of Ineos team

Independent Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas will play no part in the 2020 Tour de France after being omitted from the Ineos team. Instead the reigning champion Egan Bernal will lead the team alongside Richard Carapaz, the 27-year-old signed from Movistar who won last year's Giro d'Italia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Seattle's New NHL Team Is Named the 'Kraken' [Video]

Seattle's New NHL Team Is Named the 'Kraken'

Seattle's New NHL Team Is Named the 'Kraken' Team officials say they chose the mythical sea creature out of 1,200 suggestions. The Seattle Kraken, pro hockey's 32nd team, will begin to play in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
Colombian Cyclist Striving for Next Tour de France After Car Crash [Video]

Colombian Cyclist Striving for Next Tour de France After Car Crash

Cyclist Nairo Quintana and his support team were hit by a car while training in his home country of Colombia. Despite the pain, he has "peace of mind" and confidence that he and his team are preparing..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published
Chris Froome in profile [Video]

Chris Froome in profile

A look at Chris Froome in profile as Britain's most succesful road cyclist leaves Team Ineos to join Israel Start-Up Nation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas axed from Team Ineos squad for Tour de France

 Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas will not take part in this year’s Tour de France for Team Ineos. Both cycling greats have been left out of the Team Ineos squad...
talkSPORT

Chris Froome left out of Team Ineos Tour de France squad

 Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas are left out of Team Ineos' Tour de France squad.
BBC News Also reported by •The AgeNews24Wales OnlineBBC Sport

News24.com | Froome struggles on Criterium return as Van Aert pips Bernal, SA's Impey 2nd

 Team Ineos' Tour de France champion Egan Bernal was pipped by Jumbo-Visma's Wout Van Aert to the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine as Chris Froome...
News24


Tweets about this