Tour de France 2020: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas left out of Ineos team

Seattle's New NHL Team Is Named the 'Kraken'



Seattle's New NHL Team Is Named the 'Kraken' Team officials say they chose the mythical sea creature out of 1,200 suggestions. The Seattle Kraken, pro hockey's 32nd team, will begin to play in the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published on July 24, 2020

Colombian Cyclist Striving for Next Tour de France After Car Crash



Cyclist Nairo Quintana and his support team were hit by a car while training in his home country of Colombia. Despite the pain, he has "peace of mind" and confidence that he and his team are preparing.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:54 Published on July 20, 2020