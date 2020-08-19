|
|
|
What new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman must address including Lionel Messi future
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Ronald Koeman has taken the Barcelona reins following the sacking of Quique Setien - and the Dutchman has a number of important issues to resolve at the Nou Camp
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Koeman: I want the Barcelona job 01:03
Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman tells Dutch broadcaster NOS he wants to become the new head coach of Barcelona.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
'Barcelona is Koeman's dream job'
Ronald Koeman's former assistant manager at Southampton Sammy Lee says the Barcelona managerial role is Koeman's dream job.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:58Published
|
'Barca to appoint Koeman on Wednesday'
Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero says Barcelona are set to officially announce Ronald Koeman as their new head coach on Wednesday.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:38Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|