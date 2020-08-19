Global  
 

What new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman must address including Lionel Messi future

Daily Star Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
What new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman must address including Lionel Messi futureRonald Koeman has taken the Barcelona reins following the sacking of Quique Setien - and the Dutchman has a number of important issues to resolve at the Nou Camp
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Koeman: I want the Barcelona job

Koeman: I want the Barcelona job 01:03

 Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman tells Dutch broadcaster NOS he wants to become the new head coach of Barcelona.

