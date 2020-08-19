Global  
 

‘Jurgen Klopp has overtaken Pep Guardiola… the game has passed him by’ – Jason Cundy makes stunning claim after Man City’s latest Champions League failure

talkSPORT Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has overtaken Man City rival Pep Guardiola as the top manager in world football, believes Jason Cundy. The Sports Bar host made a stunning claim that ‘the game has passed Pep by’ following City’s latest failure in the Champions League. And he believes the Spaniard is now ‘second by some distance’ […]
News video: Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League 00:39

 Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after they imploded late onthanks to Raheem Sterling’s astonishing miss. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled...

