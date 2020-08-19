Israel Adesanya tells Jon Jones to ‘go and f***ing fight Francis Ngannou’ as he warns ‘Bones’ about heavyweight move Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Israel Adesanya has warned Jon Jones he still plans to face him in the future, even if the fight has to be made at heavyweight. ‘Bones’ vacated his UFC light-heavyweight title following the conclusion of UFC 252, which saw Stipe Miocic retain his heavyweight crown against Daniel Cormier. With ‘DC’ set to retire, it throws […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mike Tyson To Fight Roy Jones Jr. In Carson



Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is returning to the ring for the first time in 14 years. The 54-year-old boxing legend announced Thursday that he will fight a fellow former heavyweight champion,.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:29 Published on July 23, 2020

Tweets about this

