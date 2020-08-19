Global  
 

Israel Adesanya tells Jon Jones to ‘go and f***ing fight Francis Ngannou’ as he warns ‘Bones’ about heavyweight move

Israel Adesanya has warned Jon Jones he still plans to face him in the future, even if the fight has to be made at heavyweight. ‘Bones’ vacated his UFC light-heavyweight title following the conclusion of UFC 252, which saw Stipe Miocic retain his heavyweight crown against Daniel Cormier. With ‘DC’ set to retire, it throws […]
