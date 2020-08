Opinion: MLB exploring postseason hubs as best way to prevent playoff bubble from bursting Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )



MLB is considering several contingencies for the postseason , including hub sites that would cluster AL and NL playoffs in singular locations. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this HEDGE accordingly📈 Opinion: MLB exploring postseason hubs as best way to prevent playoff bubble from bursting https://t.co/oZ8z3c8jdW ##Sports 3 minutes ago