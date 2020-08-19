Global  
 

Just £10million more than Harry Maguire! The crazy cost of Bayern Munich’s formidable XI as they seek Champions League glory

talkSPORT Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Winning is in the DNA of Bayern Munich and their last match saw them at their ruthless best. They tore apart Barcelona, one of the world’s biggest clubs, with an astounding 8-2 triumph in their Champions League quarter-final tie. Although Bayern still have to win two more times to secure a sixth Champions League crown, […]
"We deserved to win," PSG coach says as they reach Champions League final 03:52

 Thomas Tuchel says PSG "deserved to win" as they booked their first ever trip to a Champions League final.

