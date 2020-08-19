|
Just £10million more than Harry Maguire! The crazy cost of Bayern Munich’s formidable XI as they seek Champions League glory
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Winning is in the DNA of Bayern Munich and their last match saw them at their ruthless best. They tore apart Barcelona, one of the world’s biggest clubs, with an astounding 8-2 triumph in their Champions League quarter-final tie. Although Bayern still have to win two more times to secure a sixth Champions League crown, […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this