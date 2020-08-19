Global  
 

Premier League fixtures out tomorrow

Express and Star Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Aston Villa, West Brom and Wolves are set to find out who they'll be playing and when tomorrow, with Premier League fixtures due to be announced Thursday - according to reports.
