Skip Bayless: Bill Belichick calling Cam Newton a 'kid' is disrespectful



After the New England Patriots first full on-field practice with coaches, Bill Belichick liked what he saw from Cam Newton. Belichick said, 'Cam's a hardworking kid. He really is.' Belichick also said.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:47 Published 2 days ago

Cousin Sal: Bill Belichick wouldn't hire Cam Newton just to have him ride the pine



Cam Newton is reportedly 3rd in line at practice behind Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, fueling rumors that he may not be the New England Patriots' starting quarterback. Cousin Sal tells Rachel.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 00:49 Published 6 days ago