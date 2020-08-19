Shannon Sharpe: Anthony Davis' performance in Game 1 against Blazers was 'unacceptable' Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers in scoring last night with 28 points but went 8 for 24 from the floor and oh for five from beyond the arc. After the game, AD said he got all the looks that he wanted but it came down to making the open shots when they were there. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about AD's performance. Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers in scoring last night with 28 points but went 8 for 24 from the floor and oh for five from beyond the arc. After the game, AD said he got all the looks that he wanted but it came down to making the open shots when they were there. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about AD's performance. 👓 View full article

