Shannon Sharpe: Anthony Davis' performance in Game 1 against Blazers was 'unacceptable'

FOX Sports Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: Anthony Davis' performance in Game 1 against Blazers was 'unacceptable'Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers in scoring last night with 28 points but went 8 for 24 from the floor and oh for five from beyond the arc. After the game, AD said he got all the looks that he wanted but it came down to making the open shots when they were there. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about AD's performance.
News video: Shannon Sharpe: Damian Lillard deserves to be bubble MVP, it's a 'no brainer'

Shannon Sharpe: Damian Lillard deserves to be bubble MVP, it's a 'no brainer' 01:52

 Damian Lillard’s hot streak in Orlando was capped off when he was named the unanimous MVP in the bubble over the weekend. Dame willed the Portland Trail Blazers into the 8th seed by averaging 37-point-6 points that included games of 42, 51, and 61. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Dame deserves to...

