Colin Cowherd: Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis is the Lamar Jackson of the NBA Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Colin Cowherd talks Milwaukee Bucks' star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, comparing him to Baltimore Ravens' MVP Quarterback Lamar Jackson. Giannis is a strong player, but Colin believes he's a significantly weaker player when trailing, a trait similar to a trailing Lamar. Colin explains the comparison, and talks whether Giannis can carry the Bucks when it gets tough.


