Colin Cowherd: Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis is the Lamar Jackson of the NBA
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Colin Cowherd talks Milwaukee Bucks' star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, comparing him to Baltimore Ravens' MVP Quarterback Lamar Jackson. Giannis is a strong player, but Colin believes he's a significantly weaker player when trailing, a trait similar to a trailing Lamar. Colin explains the comparison, and talks whether Giannis can carry the Bucks when it gets tough.
Back by popular demand, Colin Cowherd picks NBA champion using the 'Face Bracket'. Based on the best player on each team, Colin decides who belongs on top. Hear where players like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Giannis Antetokounmpo end up on Colin's ranking.
Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the stunning win during Game 1 by the Orlando Magic over the Milwaukee Bucks. Broussard feels the Bucks will face problems moving forward if they continue to..
