Colin Cowherd: Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis is the Lamar Jackson of the NBA

FOX Sports Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis is the Lamar Jackson of the NBAColin Cowherd talks Milwaukee Bucks' star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, comparing him to Baltimore Ravens' MVP Quarterback Lamar Jackson. Giannis is a strong player, but Colin believes he's a significantly weaker player when trailing, a trait similar to a trailing Lamar. Colin explains the comparison, and talks whether Giannis can carry the Bucks when it gets tough.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
Colin Cowherd lays down the bottom line: Giannis is not a star, he's just a great player

Colin Cowherd lays down the bottom line: Giannis is not a star, he's just a great player The question has been asked: Can Giannis Antetokounmpo be the face of the NBA? Colin Cowherd says no, not if he can't lead the Milwaukee Bucks to win...
FOX Sports

