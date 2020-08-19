Global  
 

Ronald Koeman identifies Barcelona needs change as boss speaks on Lionel Messi

Daily Star Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Ronald Koeman identifies Barcelona needs change as boss speaks on Lionel MessiRonald Koeman has replaced Quique Setien and in under no illusions regarding the size of the task at hand following Barcelona's 8-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Koeman will 'pitch his project' to Messi

Koeman will 'pitch his project' to Messi 00:43

 Semra Hunter of LaLiga TV says prospective new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will this weekend try and convince star player Lionel Messi to stay with the club.

What new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman must address including Lionel Messi future

What new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman must address including Lionel Messi future Ronald Koeman has taken the Barcelona reins following the sacking of Quique Setien - and the Dutchman has a number of important issues to resolve at the Nou Camp
‘You can count on Lionel Messi under Ronald Koeman’ – Barcelona president issues strong statement and rubbishes exit rumours

 Lionel Messi will remain the lynchpin of Barcelona under Ronald Koeman next season, the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said. Speculation has been...
Messi will lead Barca into Koeman era, vows Bartomeu

 Lionel Messi is as important to Barcelona’s future as he has been to their success over the past 15 years, says under-fire club president Josep Maria Bartomeu....
