MC RT @loung_s: "Normally every draft has guys that end up being that kind of player outside of that range. So we more try to focus on who cou… 4 minutes ago 98.7 Arizona Sports What pick do you think the Suns will get in tonight's NBA Draft lottery? https://t.co/W2kbA0cyNE 12 minutes ago Coach Fah. Host of The Candid Corner RT @IanBegley: From earlier: Leon Rose will represent the Knicks at the NBA Lottery tonight. New York finished with the league’s sixth-wors… 31 minutes ago Ian Begley From earlier: Leon Rose will represent the Knicks at the NBA Lottery tonight. New York finished with the league’s s… https://t.co/0PEYxW6dBc 34 minutes ago Bulls On Tap While it will take a few ping pong***and some luck for everything to play in Chicago’s favor, today is certainl… https://t.co/xqXawauFKp 56 minutes ago Steven Loung "Normally every draft has guys that end up being that kind of player outside of that range. So we more try to focus… https://t.co/k5VuSYNfrT 1 hour ago Jake Treccapelli NBA Draft Lottery Tonight! Hopefully after the Rangers won their draft lottery there is still a little bit of luck… https://t.co/cvm1KDDSxM 2 hours ago Stevie Cozens RT @JoshJBullsHoops: Arturas Karnisovas: “I don’t even know what kind of poker face I am going to bring to the lottery. Maybe a very seriou… 2 hours ago