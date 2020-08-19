Global  
 

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: Players should have option to transfer, play immediately if school shuts down fall football

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin doesn't understand why the NCAA won't allow players to transfer, play immediately if their football season is postponed.
