Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: Players should have option to transfer, play immediately if school shuts down fall football

Joe Mahan Because Lane Kiffin has the best interests of student-athletes in mind. 🙄 https://t.co/hY22l2vZuM 6 minutes ago Jean F. Larroux IV RT @ESPNCFB: Lane Kiffin says players whose conferences have decided to postpone fall sports should be free to transfer without penalty. ht… 12 minutes ago DarrasLaw Does @Lane_Kiffin have a point or is the failed @USC coach just trying to make noise? Either way, the @NCAA needs t… https://t.co/mqIvqvfzQf 20 minutes ago