|
|
|
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: Players should have option to transfer, play immediately if school shuts down fall football
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin doesn't understand why the NCAA won't allow players to transfer, play immediately if their football season is postponed.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Flick: Lyon will provide tough test 00:31
Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick says his players will not underestimate "exceptional" Lyon in their Champions League semi-final.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|