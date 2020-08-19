Powell, VanVleet lead way as Raptors extend series lead over Nets
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Norman Powell scored 24 points, including the game-clinching dunk in the dying seconds, to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 104-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, and a 2-0 lead in their opening-round playoff series.
