Related news from verified sources Bergeron rescues Bruins from Hurricanes with 2OT winner Patrice Bergeron scored 1:13 into the second overtime on Wednesday, as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference...

CBC.ca 1 week ago



Patrice Bergeron scores in second overtime as Bruins top Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 1 Boston Bruins beat Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 Wednesday in Game 1 of their first-round series that was postponed 15 hours to a rare late-morning start.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



Bruins rally with 4 goals in final frame to stun hapless Hurricanes Jake DeBrusk scored twice in Boston's dominating third period to help the Bruins rally and beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in their...

CBC.ca 2 days ago





