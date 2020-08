Boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya to make stunning return at 47 after 12 years away Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former world champion boxer Oscar de la Hoya was one of the biggest draws in the sport in his pomp, facing off against the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Bernard Hopkins Former world champion boxer Oscar de la Hoya was one of the biggest draws in the sport in his pomp, facing off against the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Bernard Hopkins 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Star Sport Boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya to make stunning return at 47 after 12 years away https://t.co/08GtHB2Eq3 https://t.co/B5f9HYFUVS 1 hour ago Only Full Fights RT @SunBoxing: Amir Khan calls out Oscar De La Hoya, 47, for blockbuster fight as boxing legend considers comeback https://t.co/kuKgcNd03J 5 hours ago Junior RT @MailSport: Amir Khan calls out boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya for comeback fight aged 47 https://t.co/TdNkpPRF9L 9 hours ago MailOnline Sport Amir Khan calls out boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya for comeback fight aged 47 https://t.co/TdNkpPRF9L 10 hours ago Sporting Excitement Amir Khan calls out Oscar De La Hoya, 47, for blockbuster fight as boxing legend considers comeback 🤔 📦… https://t.co/91Styp6f51 15 hours ago The Sun - Boxing Amir Khan calls out Oscar De La Hoya, 47, for blockbuster fight as boxing legend considers comeback https://t.co/kuKgcNd03J 15 hours ago Diaz HUB Amir Khan calls out Oscar De La Hoya, 47, for blockbuster fight as boxing legend considers comeback https://t.co/tSvNQ6UTi9 15 hours ago