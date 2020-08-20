You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Masai Ujiri Says The Youth 'Are The Future' Amid BLM Movement



While fans eagerly await the fate of the remaining NBA season, President of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, also has the Black Lives Matter movement on his mind, telling ET Canada's Sangita Patel how.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:13 Published on June 23, 2020

Tweets about this ahmarskhan RT @MorganPCampbell: My latest at @cbcSports — Masai Ujiri only appears to be guilty of celebrating while Black | CBC Sports https://t.co/R… 27 seconds ago Morgan Campbell My latest at @cbcSports — Masai Ujiri only appears to be guilty of celebrating while Black | CBC Sports https://t.co/RXeR2oDv7j 3 minutes ago