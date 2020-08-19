'India to give Covid vaccine to B'desh on priority'
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () India will supply Covid vaccine to Bangladesh on a priority basis as and when it gets the nod and mass production starts, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said in Dhaka on Wednesday. “For us, Bangladesh is always a priority country,” Shringla told journalists during a visit to Bangladesh, his first to the neighbouring during the pandemic, signalling the importance of the bilateral relationship.
