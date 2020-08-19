Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'India to give Covid vaccine to B'desh on priority'

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
India will supply Covid vaccine to Bangladesh on a priority basis as and when it gets the nod and mass production starts, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said in Dhaka on Wednesday. “For us, Bangladesh is always a priority country,” Shringla told journalists during a visit to Bangladesh, his first to the neighbouring during the pandemic, signalling the importance of the bilateral relationship.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Drive-in, home Covid test: After 10 lakh per day milestone, what India can do

Drive-in, home Covid test: After 10 lakh per day milestone, what India can do 03:27

 India has crossed the major milestone of 10 lakh Covid tests per day. The country has now tested over 3.5 crore samples in total, even as the Covid tally has crossed 29.75 lakh with over 55,700 deaths so far. Over 22.22 lakh patients have been discharged so far with over 6.9 lakh active cases in the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown [Video]

Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown

From Serum Institute of India clarifying over availability of vaccine shots to the government announcing new SOPs for resuming film and TV shooting, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Serum..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:32Published
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered [Video]

India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered

With India's total Covid case count crossing 30 lakh, Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director - Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, commented on the country's fight against the disease so far. He also..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:27Published
'India will develop Covid vaccine by end of 2020': Health Minister Harsh Vardhan [Video]

'India will develop Covid vaccine by end of 2020': Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on Covid vaccine development in India. Harsh Vardhan said India will develop a Covid vaccine by end of this year. He added that one of the vaccine..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

India to provide Covid vaccine to Bangladesh on priority: Foreign secretary
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this