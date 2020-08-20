Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jurgen Klopp reveals what he’ll do when his Liverpool FC contract expires

The Sport Review Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he plans to take a year away from football when his contract with Liverpool FC expires in 2024. The Reds boss has earned lots of praise for the brilliant impact he has had at Anfield after having been appointed at the Merseyside club back in October 2015. Klopp led Liverpool […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign [Video]

Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign

Famous football players, managers and fans have spoken about their experienceswith mental health as part of a campaign launched by the Duke of Cambridge. Ina series of videos for Prince William's Heads..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions [Video]

How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions

The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 06:34Published
Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award [Video]

Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award

Juergen Klopp named League Managers' Association (LMA) Manager of the Year after guiding Liverpool to their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp confirms he’ll leave Liverpool when his contract expires in 2024 and outlines plans for life after Anfield

 Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he’ll take a year off from football when his contract at Liverpool expires. The German’s deal at Anfield is up in June 2024,...
talkSPORT

Klopp may retire after leaving Liverpool

 Jurgen Klopp has reiterated he intends to leave Liverpool when his deal expires and may quit management for good after a year-long sabbatical. The 53-year-old...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Team Talk

Tweets about this

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) #Jurgen #Klopp Reveals What He Wont Miss As He Reaffirms His #Liverpool Exit https://t.co/5yup9fUwbc https://t.co/ucJgBdzvSd 2 days ago