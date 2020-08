Canadiens finally puncture Hart to stay alive in chippy Game 5 against Flyers Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Nick Suzuki buried the winner 22 seconds after Philadelphia tied the score in the third period, Brendan Gallagher snapped his frustrating post-season goal drought, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Flyers 5-3 on Wednesday to stave off elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. 👓 View full article