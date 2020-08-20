Global  
 

Lionel Messi's future with Barcelona still in question

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Barcelona is on the verge of announcing a new coach, and it may have a new president next year.
The club is also promising "wide-ranging" and "profound" structural changes after one of its most humiliating defeats ever - the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Friday. The one big question...
