Astros win seventh in a row with dominant offensive showing against Rockies Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The Houston Astros dominated the Colorado Rockies, 13-6. The Astros earned their seventh win in a row and inch closer to the top of the AL West standings. Kyle Tucker went 4-5 with four RBI in the win. Alex Bregman exited the game with an injury.

