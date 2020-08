You Might Like

Tweets about this Eric Dorsch I don’t care if you didn’t realize the mic was on. Doesn’t change what you said. Thom Brennaman’s homophobic slur d… https://t.co/8NFBUv3D89 4 hours ago HEDGE accordingly📈 Opinion: You can’t say what Thom Brennaman said during a Reds broadcast and not pay a steep price https://t.co/BC02DcWrF9 ##Sports 5 hours ago Big Bad Brannen RT @soffenbaker: It is my opinion that this should be Thom Brennaman’s last day as an employee of the @Reds, @FOXSportsCincy, & the @NFL. T… 9 hours ago Steven Offenbaker It is my opinion that this should be Thom Brennaman’s last day as an employee of the @Reds, @FOXSportsCincy, & the… https://t.co/wHJUxHLjJi 10 hours ago