|
|
|
When are the EFL Championship fixtures released?
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
The Premier League fixtures are out the day before the Championship
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
New Bournemouth boss 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's departure
New Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall admits he was surprised by the departure ofpredecessor Eddie Howe and has assurances the club will not conduct a “firesale” following Premier League relegation...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
|
Scott Parker 'proud' after Fulham's play-off win
Scott Parker was delighted Fulham’s due diligence on Brentford paid off toearn them a 2-1 victory after extra-time of the Sky Bet Championship play-offfinal and promotion to the Premier League.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
|
How Sheff Wed avoided relegation despite breaching EFL rules
Football Law founder Thomas Horton explains how Sheffield Wednesday were found to have breached EFL rules and why they have been handed a 12-point deduction for next season, preserving their..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:46Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|