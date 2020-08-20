Sushant case: CBI to quiz 2 DCPs of Mumbai Police

HT Digital Content - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Sushant death case: SC allows CBI probe in; says FIR in Patna lawful l The key details 02:52 The Supreme Court has allowed the CBI to take over the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput. The top asked the Mumbai police to share all collected with the probe agency. The apex court also said that the FIR registered in Patna was legal and added that any further cases registered in connection with...