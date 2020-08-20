Global  
 

Sushant case: CBI to quiz 2 DCPs of Mumbai Police

Thursday, 20 August 2020
As today the S.I.T. (Special Investigation Team) of the agency will be reaching Mumbai, the latest update from Times Now suggests that the team will also be questioning the two Deputy Commissioners of Mumbai Police, namely Abhishek Trimukhe and Paramjit Singh Dahiya in connection with the initial investigation of the actor’s death.
