Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League Boxing Day fixtures 2020/21: Arsenal vs Chelsea and Leeds and Liverpool to play at home as Christmas games confirmed

talkSPORT Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
We can only hope Premier League fans are allowed back inside grounds by Boxing Day. Supporters from up and down the country, dressed in embarrassing jumpers they must pretend to like, usually escape to a winter wonderland of sport on December 26 each year. It’s the best day of the domestic calendar, a time when […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League transfer round-up: Havertz's Chelsea move on hold [Video]

Premier League transfer round-up: Havertz's Chelsea move on hold

A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens. Kai Havertz's transfer to Chelsea has hit a sticking point, but LewisDunk's move to Stamford Bridge could be close to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
How To SURVIVE In The Premier League Next Season! Sunday Vibes [Video]

How To SURVIVE In The Premier League Next Season! Sunday Vibes

Leeds walked the Championship in the end but with an over reliance on Patrick Bamford could they look to bring in one of Ollie Watkins, Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi or Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson this..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 48:04Published
Weddings changing drastically as couples cope with COVID-19 [Video]

Weddings changing drastically as couples cope with COVID-19

48% of people planning a wedding would rather shrink their guest list and have it now than wait for their perfect day, while 38% prefer to wait the pandemic out in order to have their full guest list..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this