Premier League Boxing Day fixtures 2020/21: Arsenal vs Chelsea and Leeds and Liverpool to play at home as Christmas games confirmed
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () We can only hope Premier League fans are allowed back inside grounds by Boxing Day. Supporters from up and down the country, dressed in embarrassing jumpers they must pretend to like, usually escape to a winter wonderland of sport on December 26 each year. It’s the best day of the domestic calendar, a time when […]
48% of people planning a wedding would rather shrink their guest list and have it now than wait for their perfect day, while 38% prefer to wait the pandemic out in order to have their full guest list..