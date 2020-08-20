|
Premier League fixtures 2020/21: Opening day matches confirmed with Liverpool vs Leeds a stunning headline encounter
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier League title against promoted Leeds United. The two sides will clash at Anfield for the first time since February 2004 on the opening day of the 2020/21 season, after the Whites won the Championship to seal their return to the top-flight. The Premier League […]
|
|
|
