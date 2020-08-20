Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Brom Premier League fixture list in full

Lichfield Mercury Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
West Brom have today learned their Premier League schedule ahead of the new campaign.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WE PREDICTED EVERY CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RESULT! #WNTT [Video]

WE PREDICTED EVERY CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RESULT! #WNTT

With the Champions League returning to our screens as Manchester City take on Real Madrid tonight, Joe looks at the full fixture list and attempts to predict each result. With Barcelona vs Napoli,..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 10:57Published
How To SURVIVE In The Premier League Next Season! Sunday Vibes [Video]

How To SURVIVE In The Premier League Next Season! Sunday Vibes

Leeds walked the Championship in the end but with an over reliance on Patrick Bamford could they look to bring in one of Ollie Watkins, Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi or Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson this..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 48:04Published
How Marcelo Bielsa Transformed Leeds United! [Video]

How Marcelo Bielsa Transformed Leeds United!

Today we are looking at the return of Leeds United to the Premier League, following a chequered history that saw them almost collapse in 2007. We break down what actually happened 16 years ago, and..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 11:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Leicester City's Premier League fixture list in full

Leicester City's Premier League fixture list in full The Foxes now know how the new season will look...
Leicester Mercury

West Brom PL 2020/21 fixture list

 Albion will begin life back in the Premier League with a home clash against Leicester before taking on Everton and Chelsea.
Express and Star

Aston Villa, West Brom & Wolves learn Premier League fixture fate

Aston Villa, West Brom & Wolves learn Premier League fixture fate Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers - The new 2020/21 Premier League campaign will start on the weekend of Saturday, September 12, and...
Walsall Advertiser


Tweets about this