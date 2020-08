Liverpool vs Manchester City dates announce that could help decide title winner Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Premier League fixtures are finally out and there’s one fixture all football fans will be looking forward to when England’s top two sides Liverpool and Manchester City face off The Premier League fixtures are finally out and there’s one fixture all football fans will be looking forward to when England’s top two sides Liverpool and Manchester City face off 👓 View full article