Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tyson Fury has live-on-air exchange with radio host who says he ‘fought a bunch of tomato cans’ and Anthony Joshua is number one heavyweight

talkSPORT Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Tyson Fury was grilled live on air in an American radio interview on Wednesday night. The WBC heavyweight champion of the world responded well when former NFL player, now radio host, Keyshawn Johnson prodded at him. After initially being asked to rank his top five heavyweights by ESPN Radio, Fury of course placed himself in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin 00:33

 Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has been the WBC’snumber-one contender for over two years and knows victory on Saturday nightguarantees...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Compassion for the business': KC's Carter Broadcast Group celebrating 70 years on the air [Video]

'Compassion for the business': KC's Carter Broadcast Group celebrating 70 years on the air

Nation's oldest African-American owned radio station shares recipe for success

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:44Published
Hispanic radio stations La GranD and La Poderosa host back to school drive [Video]

Hispanic radio stations La GranD and La Poderosa host back to school drive

With the help of the Caldwell Police, radio DJ's from the radio stations handed out school supplies, as a long line of cars showed up for the COVID-19-friendly event.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:56Published
Lady Gaga to host radio show for Apple Music [Video]

Lady Gaga to host radio show for Apple Music

Lady Gaga is set to front her own weekly radio show for Apple Music, and she announced on Wednesday via Instagram that she's set to unveil Gaga Radio on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this