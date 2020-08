Lille chief tells talkSPORT it is Arsenal vs Napoli for Gabriel Magalhaes and defender will make decision in next 24 hours Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Gabriel Magalhaes will make a decision on his future in the next 24 hours, according to Lille president Gerard Lopez. The highly-rated centre-back has been eyed number of clubs across Europe, including Arsenal and Manchester United. But Lopez says it is now a straight fight between Arsenal and Napoli for Gabriel after the two clubs […] πŸ‘“ View full article