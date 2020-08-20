Bournemouth slap £40m price tag on Manchester United target David Brooks, who is seen as Jadon Sancho alternative Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Manchester United will reportedly have to pay £40million to sign Bournemouth star David Brooks this summer. The 23-year-old is being viewed by the Red Devils as a cheaper alternative to Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, who is valued at £108m. Brooks suffered an injury-hit 2019/20 campaign, appearing just nine times as Bournemouth were relegated from […]


