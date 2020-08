At Hand 𝐄𝐃𝐖𝐈𝐍.🗨 Sevilla didn't beat Manchester United to lose to inter Milan surely. 2 days ago

Onyekwelu Christian Zouma @Sapientia953FM Good afternoon to you sir hugest man alive. How are you doing today sir. Thank you so much for help… https://t.co/An0gtLAbBl 2 days ago

Boscow Ambunda Inter Millan beat Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday night to set a date with Sevilla in the Europe league final https://t.co/3SyJ3HuiQK 2 days ago

crowbipdk7 In the Europa League semi-finals in Dusseldorf, Inter Milan beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 and will compete with Sevilla… https://t.co/pXSDh7uKpi 2 days ago

Michael @hahajide @ESPNFC Sevilla will beat Inter Milan hand down and win their cup. They are tactical and their defense is solid. 2 days ago

The Indian Express RT @IExpressSports: #EuropaLeague #InterShakhtar Inter ground down Shakhtar in what was at first a tight, defensive game before scoring fo… 2 days ago

Express Sports #EuropaLeague #InterShakhtar Inter ground down Shakhtar in what was at first a tight, defensive game before scorin… https://t.co/AI92CwAgyJ 2 days ago