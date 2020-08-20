Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick reacts to Kawhi’s Clippers’ Game 2 loss to Luka’s Mavericks, Los Angeles strategy needs some adjustment

FOX Sports Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Nick reacts to Kawhi’s Clippers’ Game 2 loss to Luka’s Mavericks, Los Angeles strategy needs some adjustmentNick Wright & Chris Broussard react to the Los Angeles Clippers' Game 2 loss of the NBA playoffs in the bubble against the Dallas Mavericks. Nick feels Kawhi Leonard struggles to guard Luka Doncic and the Clippers should be alarmed moving forward.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Nick reacts to Kawhi's Clippers' Game 2 loss to Luka's Mavericks, Los Angeles strategy needs some adjustment

Nick reacts to Kawhi's Clippers' Game 2 loss to Luka's Mavericks, Los Angeles strategy needs some adjustment 04:12

 Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to the Los Angeles Clippers' Game 2 loss of the NBA playoffs in the bubble against the Dallas Mavericks. Nick feels Kawhi Leonard struggles to guard Luka Doncic and the Clippers should be alarmed moving forward.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Clay Travis isn't fazed by Lakers' Game 1 loss: 'It's far too early to panic' [Video]

Clay Travis isn't fazed by Lakers' Game 1 loss: 'It's far too early to panic'

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers fell in Game 1 to Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, an upset that Clay Travis says he saw coming. Hear Clay tell Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:33Published
Todd Fuhrman: Clippers know they can win, but Mavs are going to play Game 2 really close [Video]

Todd Fuhrman: Clippers know they can win, but Mavs are going to play Game 2 really close

It's Game 2 for Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, and after a disappointing ejection and loss for the Mavs in Game 1, Todd Fuhrman thinks Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are coming back..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:32Published
Ric Bucher on LeBron vs the Portland Trail Blazers & no reason for panic after loss of Game 1 in the bubble [Video]

Ric Bucher on LeBron vs the Portland Trail Blazers & no reason for panic after loss of Game 1 in the bubble

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss the loss of the Los Angeles Lakers to the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs. Bucher has no doubt in LeBron and feels..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Nick Wright: The refs lack awareness & greatly overreacted in ejecting Mavericks’ Porzingis, the Clippers were granted a win

Nick Wright: The refs lack awareness & greatly overreacted in ejecting Mavericks’ Porzingis, the Clippers were granted a win Nick Wright reacts to Kristaps Porzingis ejection last night in the game between the Dallas Mavericks & Los Angeles Clippers. He feels the referees lack...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this